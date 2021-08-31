SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One month after 16-year-old Jaeda Tofaeono was killed, the San Francisco Police Department have offered a $50,000 reward to find the suspected shooter.

On July 30, Jaeda and a 45-year-old woman were gunned down near Bertha Lane and Hudson Avenue in the city’s Bayview District shortly before 7 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital before police arrived.

Despite life-saving measures, the teen died from her injuries. Police said the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The shooting was the 29th homicide of the year in San Francisco.

A day after the shooting, a neighbor told KPIX 5 she saw the teenager sitting on her skateboard and hanging out with her family shortly before she was shot.

“I walked outside and saw the little girl and I’m like, ‘My gosh, somebody shot the little girl.’ And she was laying on the sidewalk and all her family was there,” said the neighbor, who declined to provide her name. “He dad was hollering, ‘They shot my daughter! They shot my daughter!’”

“It breaks my heart, it really breaks my heart to hear a young baby girl playing on a skateboard got killed, minding her own business. That could’ve been my little girl,” said Ivan Wachter, another neighbor.

Police have not released information about potential suspects or a motive in the case.

“We don’t know if it was targeted or if it was random,” SFPD spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger told KPIX 5 following the shooting. “What we do know is a 16-year-old female lost her life last night in the Bayview due to gun violence. And that’s why it’s so important for anybody with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Francis Graves of the department’s Homicide Detail at 415-553-9099 during business hours. Tips can also be given at any time by calling the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

Da Lin contributed to this report.