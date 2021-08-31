OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of two suspects who fled from officers and were taken into custody with firearms.
Oakland police officers assigned to department's Violent Crimes Operation Center were conducting an investigation in West Oakland when two individuals fled from the officers in a vehicle.
Police later located the two individuals on foot in the 800 block of Mead Avenue. Officers set a perimeter and, with the assistance of the OPD’s Argus helicopter, located the suspects who were safely taken into custody.
Police did not offer any details on the charges the suspects were arrested on, but the department's Twitter account posted an image the firearms seized in the arrests.
The Oakland Police Department arrested two individuals and recovered two firearms as part of an ongoing investigation. Click link for more information.https://t.co/wHZkuZzuhg pic.twitter.com/RcIKFRgHaH
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 1, 2021