SANTA CRUZ (CS SF/BCN) — After a shooting Sunday night, Santa Cruz Police arrested three alleged gang members in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to a 10:55 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Blaine Street and found the intended victim uninjured by a single gunshot fired into an apartment building.

Based on information from witnesses, officers soon found the suspects getting into a car one block from the shooting.

A 22-caliber handgun police said they found in the backpack of Jose Lopez, 28, of Watsonville, after a shooting in Santa Cruz, California, on Aug. 29, 2021 (Courtesy of Santa Cruz Police Department)

Police arrested three men, all of Watsonville — 28-year-old Jose Lopez, 19-year-old Gustavo Garcia and an 18-year-old man — on suspicion of multiple offenses connected to the shooting.

Lopez and Garcia were arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including attempted homicide, carrying concealed weapons, conspiracy and participating in a criminal street gang.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two felonies, being an accessory to a crime and participating in a criminal street gang.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820.

