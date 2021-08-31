SANTA CRUZ (CS SF/BCN) — After a shooting Sunday night, Santa Cruz Police arrested three alleged gang members in connection with the incident.
Officers responded to a 10:55 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Blaine Street and found the intended victim uninjured by a single gunshot fired into an apartment building.
Based on information from witnesses, officers soon found the suspects getting into a car one block from the shooting.
Police arrested three men, all of Watsonville — 28-year-old Jose Lopez, 19-year-old Gustavo Garcia and an 18-year-old man — on suspicion of multiple offenses connected to the shooting.
Lopez and Garcia were arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including attempted homicide, carrying concealed weapons, conspiracy and participating in a criminal street gang.
The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two felonies, being an accessory to a crime and participating in a criminal street gang.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820.
