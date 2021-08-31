SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A hit-and-run collision in the southwest part of San Francisco late Monday left a 30-year-old man hospitalized, according to police.
The collision was reported at about 11 p.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Junipero Serra Boulevard.
The victim was walking when a vehicle struck him and its driver fled. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
No arrest has been made in the hit-and-run and no description of the vehicle or driver were immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
