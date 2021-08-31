SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A student was stabbed to death at Aptos High School in Santa Cruz on Tuesday, and two others have been arrested.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call reporting a stabbing on campus around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds. The boy was airlifted to a nearby trauma center where he died from his injuries.
The campus was placed on lockdown and after a search, 2 students were arrested for the stabbing.
Investigators said there may be cellphone video of the incident and are asking students and parents to come forward and share any evidence they have of the stabbing.
Anyone with information should call Detective Burnett at (831) 454-7702.