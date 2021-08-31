SUNNYVALE (CBS SF/BCN) — The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Tuesday killed in a crash on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale early Sunday morning as 19-year-old San Jose resident Briana Jones.
Jones died in the crash reported around 3:10 a.m. Sunday on southbound Highway 101 south of Fair Oaks Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
She was driving a 1998 Honda Civic that crashed into the center median and got a flat rear tire. The vehicle was then struck by a 2020 Honda Civic and 2018 Subaru WRX, and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with complaints of pain, and investigators found no signs of impairment related to the crash.
