STATELINE (CBS SF) — The wind-fueled flames of the raging Caldor Fire roared ever closer to the Heavenly Valley Ski resort and the neighborhoods surrounding South Lake Tahoe’s Pioneer Trail early Wednesday as thousands of firefighters battled the blaze that grew to more than 200,000 acres overnight.

Residents in Douglas County surrounding the Kingsbury Grade in neighboring Nevada were forced to flee their homes Tuesday evening and the giant Heavenly snowmaking machines were engaged, sending thousands of gallons of water raining down on the resort to dampen grounds as the flames approached.

A small army of firefighters were gathered at the resort to battle the advancing flames and dozer lines were being edged into the mountainous terrain to present an additional barrier. Overhead, Air Force planes equipped with infrared cameras were locating hot spots through the heavy ground smoke and directing the firefight.

“We want to get the (defensive) plan in place and everything built in place so we can hold it here,” said Cal Fire’s Jed Gaines.

At nightfall, the blaze had grown to 199,632 acres and with the overnight advance easily surpassed 200,000 acres. With the Dixie fire blazing to the north in Plumas and Lassen counties topping 800,000 acres, the two major of the more than dozen wildfires burning in the state have topped 1 million acres burned combined.

There was 18 percent containment but that was mostly along the western edge of the fire near Sly Park and Pollock Pines — a nearly two-hour drive from South Lake Tahoe — where the massive blaze ignited on Aug. 14. The nearby community of Grizzly Flats was devastated as hundreds of homes were destroyed.

While winds were relatively calm overnight, gusts had increased to 20-30 mph just before daybreak. A Red Flag Fire Warning for gusty winds and bone-dry humidity was not set to expire until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

As the winds picked up, spot fires become a challenge sending clouds of embers soaring over control efforts. The embercast helped the blaze leap over Christmas Valley and continue its march northwest.

“With those winds, as it ran through the forest, it created what’s called an active crown fire run where the fire actually goes from tree-top to tree-top,” said Cal Fire’s Steven Volmer, the fire behavior analyst. “When it does that, the embercast that it throws out is going over a mile in distance. So that’s what propagating the spread of the fire right now.”

“Those embers are landing in the very old, very dense fuels that are out there in the fire environment,” he continued. “The area has not seen fire activity since before 1940 so we are seeing a lot of dense woodland.”

On Tuesday the embercast from the fire also ignited a spot fire beyond the control lines along Highway 50 near Echo Summit.

“The control line we had along Wrights Lake Road tying it into the Desolation Wilderness, the fire spotted outside that control line,” said Cal Fire Operation Chief Erich Schwab at the Tuesday night briefing. “It’s making pretty substantial runs direct to the east toward Wrights Lake.”

While much of the media attention is on the battle in the South Lake Tahoe area, the blaze continued to extract a destructive toll along Highway 50. Islands of unburned vegetation continued to ignite and char nearby cabins.

“I just rode through there,” Schwab said. “There’s a lot of pockets of unburned islands that are burning out that are still closing in on cabins that are in there, so we are in there actively firefighting and defending structures,” he said. “I did see some damage to structures. The fire burned through there extremely fast, extremely hot. We did the best that we could.”

CALDOR FIRE:

There was an additional challenge for firefighters Tuesday — COVID. Cal Fire said they had the equivalent of a strike team in firefighters pulled from the lines, suffering from COVID infections.

Meanwhile, thousands of evacuated residents driven from their homes have flocked to crowded emergency shelters in Nevada and Truckee. At the state line where many South Lake Tahoe residents headed after Monday’s evacuation orders, an eerie quiet has settled on the normally busy stretch of hotels and casinos.

“I’ve watched this happen for the last two weeks. I never thought it would reach our area at all,” said South Lake Tahoe resident Sue Meade.

Meade is on a waiting list for a room at the Hard Rock Casino, hoping her evacuation from her home will be short lived.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s surreal,” she said.

“We’re keeping these casinos and everything operational because we have a lot of fire assets that are staying here,” said Tahoe Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin. “So this is our core and this is a protected area.”

In addition to the fire crews staying at the casino hotels, there are also a large number of South Lake Tahoe evacuees.

Among them was Dawn Hinde and her husband were doing their best to stay updated on what was happening with the firefight.

“It’s very difficult not to be able to see what’s going on down there at our home, if it’s there, and not having a lot of information come to you like where’s the fire going,” said Hinde.

She said it’s equally as strange to see her home town of more than 30 years basically deserted. South Lake Tahoe would be filling up with visitors arriving ahead of a busy holiday weekend. Instead, the streets are empty and the air so thick with smoke it’s hard to even make out the mountains.

“Not a soul around. It is creepy and sad and scary,” said Hinde.