BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The city of Berkeley issued a new health order Wednesday requiring patrons of certain businesses and large indoor events to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting later this month.

The order (.pdf) issued by city health officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez comes amid concerns about the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

“Not only do vaccinations lower each person’s risk of infection and sickness, they increase our entire community’s safety,” Hernandez said in a statement.

Starting September 10, proof of full vaccination will be required to enter indoor areas of restaurants, bars, clubs or any other place serving food or drinks. Proof of vaccination is also required at gyms and at large indoor events of 1,000 people or more.

Venues hosting large events that have sold tickets before September 3 will allow patrons to provide negative COVID-19 test results for entry, but only if the event takes place before October 15.

Berkeley joins San Francisco among Bay Area cities requiring patrons show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor businesses. San Jose, which has approved vaccination requirements for events at city-owned facilities, is also weighing a similar proposal.

The city also issued a requirement for vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing for employees at city venues along with adult care facilities, adult day programs, dental offices, pharmacies, home health care workers and all childcare facilities, both public and private.

Employees covered by the requirement also includes contractors, volunteers and those who work at the above locations after hours, such as custodians.

The employee vaccination or testing requirement goes into effect on October 15.