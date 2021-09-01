VALLEJO (CBS SF) — During a special city council meeting Tuesday night, Vallejo officials unanimously approved a new mask mandate that will require face coverings at indoor activities or in public spaces for all residents regardless of vaccination status.
Vallejo joins Benicia as the only Solano County communities that have put into place tougher restrictions than those of Solano County health officials.
In early August, health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and the City of Berkeley announced a mask mandate requiring every resident to wear a face mask indoors in public settings.
Solano County has not followed suit even as Delta variant cases of COVID have been on the rise.
The Vallejo mask mandate was effective immediately and will remain in place for six weeks at which time city officials will reassess.