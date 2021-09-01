SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Crews scrambled to control a grass fire burning on Mt. Lassen in Lucas Valley Wednesday afternoon which, despite its slow-to-moderate spread, prompted some evacuation orders.
The San Rafael Fire Department tweeted about the fire on top of Mt. Lassen around 2:20 p.m. Helicopter crews were dropping fire retardant onto the flames at that point.
About 20 minutes later, the San Rafael Fire Department announced that the blaze — being referred to as the Lassen Fire — had grown to around three acres and that Marin County Sheriff’s deputies were helping with evacuations in the area.
While fire officials say the blaze is growing moderately, nearby residents said it looked much faster.
San Rafael Police confirmed that there were some evacuations ordered in Marinwood, though so far the fire had not forced evacuations in Terra Linda.
As of about 3:50 p.m., the fire had grown to 20 acres and was zero percent contained, according to Marin County Fire.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.