SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Crews scrambled to control a grass fire burning on Mt. Lassen in Lucas Valley Wednesday afternoon which, despite its slow-to-moderate spread, prompted some evacuation orders.

The San Rafael Fire Department tweeted about the fire on top of Mt. Lassen around 2:20 p.m. Helicopter crews were dropping fire retardant onto the flames at that point.

Planes are dropping fire retardant. Fire is near the top of Mt. Lassen dr. Wind blowing East. This is the view from our front yard. pic.twitter.com/ikfTIerH6S — Thomas Denmark 🎨 🎲 (@thomasdenmark) September 1, 2021

About 20 minutes later, the San Rafael Fire Department announced that the blaze — being referred to as the Lassen Fire — had grown to around three acres and that Marin County Sheriff’s deputies were helping with evacuations in the area.

Fire Update: Fire is approximately 3 acres in size and burning up slope away from structures. Crews are on scene. Slow/Moderate rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/xTvf03XhLf — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) September 1, 2021

While fire officials say the blaze is growing moderately, nearby residents said it looked much faster.

San Rafael Police confirmed that there were some evacuations ordered in Marinwood, though so far the fire had not forced evacuations in Terra Linda.

Crews & Air support are on scene of Lassen Fire. Evacs for part of Marinwood are underway. No evacs in Terra Linda. https://t.co/INgWWO1aJm — San Rafael Police (@SanRafaelPolice) September 1, 2021

As of about 3:50 p.m., the fire had grown to 20 acres and was zero percent contained, according to Marin County Fire.

Crews and air support responding to #LassenFire near Mt. Lassen & Idylberry Road in #MarinCounty. Fire currently at 20 acres, 0% contained. Additional engines on scene. Avoid the area; only call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing a life threatening emergency. pic.twitter.com/v7SWdCsx09 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 1, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.