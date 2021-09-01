LAFAYETTE (BCN) — A driver died in a crash near Briones Reservoir north of Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers received a call at 3:23 p.m. about the solo-vehicle crash reported on Bear Creek Road just south of Happy Valley Road and arrived to find that a 2007 gray Toyota Prius had gone off the roadway, hit a tree and became engulfed in flames, CHP officials said.
The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP’s Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.