Caldor Fire:Live Tahoe Video Reports, Up-To-Date Evacuation Maps, Latest News From Firefight
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Grass fire, Lucas Valley, Marin County Sheriff, Marinwood, Mt. Lassen, San Rafael, San Rafael fire

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Crews scrambled to control a grass fire burning in Marin County Wednesday afternoon which grew to about 30 acres within hours and prompted evacuation orders in the community of Lucas Valley-Marinwood.

LASSEN FIRE: Current evacuation orders

READ MORE: Feds Requests Information On How Tesla Autopilot Responds to Emergency Vehicles

The San Rafael Fire Department tweeted about the fire on top of Mt. Lassen Drive around 2:20 p.m. Helicopter crews were dropping fire retardant onto the flames at that point.

About 20 minutes later, the fire department said the fire — referred to as the Lassen Fire — had grown to around three acres and  Marin County Sheriff’s deputies were helping people evacuate.

While fire officials said the blaze was growing moderately, nearby residents said it looked much faster.

San Rafael police confirmed there were evacuations ordered in the Marinwood neighborhood, the fire had not yet forced evacuations in Terra Linda.

As of about 3:50 p.m., the fire had grown to 20 acres and was zero percent contained, according to Marin County Fire.

Just a few minutes later, Cal Fire updated the size to 30 acres but noted that containment was still at zero percent.

MORE NEWS: 49ers Preseason: Rookie QB Trey Lance's Finger Healing; Hopeful For Return Next Week

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.