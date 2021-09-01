SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Crews scrambled to control a grass fire burning in Marin County Wednesday afternoon which grew to about 30 acres within hours and prompted evacuation orders in the community of Lucas Valley-Marinwood.

LASSEN FIRE: Current evacuation orders

The San Rafael Fire Department tweeted about the fire on top of Mt. Lassen Drive around 2:20 p.m. Helicopter crews were dropping fire retardant onto the flames at that point.

Planes are dropping fire retardant. Fire is near the top of Mt. Lassen dr. Wind blowing East. This is the view from our front yard. pic.twitter.com/ikfTIerH6S — Thomas Denmark 🎨 🎲 (@thomasdenmark) September 1, 2021

About 20 minutes later, the fire department said the fire — referred to as the Lassen Fire — had grown to around three acres and Marin County Sheriff’s deputies were helping people evacuate.

While fire officials said the blaze was growing moderately, nearby residents said it looked much faster.

It’s growing quickly. We can see flames from Lucas Valley Road. pic.twitter.com/jsSvORaWiA — Charong (@Charong) September 1, 2021

San Rafael police confirmed there were evacuations ordered in the Marinwood neighborhood, the fire had not yet forced evacuations in Terra Linda.

As of about 3:50 p.m., the fire had grown to 20 acres and was zero percent contained, according to Marin County Fire.

Crews and air support responding to #LassenFire near Mt. Lassen & Idylberry Road in #MarinCounty. Fire currently at 20 acres, 0% contained. Additional engines on scene. Avoid the area; only call 9-1-1 if you are experiencing a life threatening emergency. pic.twitter.com/v7SWdCsx09 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 1, 2021

Just a few minutes later, Cal Fire updated the size to 30 acres but noted that containment was still at zero percent.

New Incident: #LassenFire off Mt. Lassen Drive and Idylberry Road, near Lucas Valley in Marin County is 30 acres. Lead agency: @marincountyfire. https://t.co/uQcOHmFnYK pic.twitter.com/q1uLZJFVV2 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 1, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.