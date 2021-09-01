Caldor Fire:Live Tahoe Video Reports, Up-To-Date Evacuation Maps, Latest News From Firefight
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, I-280, Police Activity, San Francisco, San Francisco News, traffic, U.S. 101

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon reported that the northbound US-101 connector ramp has reopened after being closed by police activity.

Shortly before 1 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to police department activity blocking all lanes of the northbound US-101 connector ramp to US-101.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Air Quality Advisories Issued for Thursday, Friday Due to Wildfire Smoke

At about 1:20 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that all lanes had reopened.

There were no details available regarding what the police activity that forced the closure was.

MORE NEWS: TEXAS ABORTION LAW: Newsom, Planned Parenthood React To Abortion Ban

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.