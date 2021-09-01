SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon reported that the northbound US-101 connector ramp has reopened after being closed by police activity.
Shortly before 1 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to police department activity blocking all lanes of the northbound US-101 connector ramp to US-101.
At about 1:20 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that all lanes had reopened.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound US-101 Connector Ramp to US-101 Ramp in San Francisco. All Lanes Open.
There were no details available regarding what the police activity that forced the closure was.
Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.