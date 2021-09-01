SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to create a trauma recovery center for survivors of violent crimes and other traumatic events Tuesday night.
The proposal also recommends providing immediate trauma-related services to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees and their families recovering from a mass shooting May 26, when an employee gunned down nine of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself.
County staff will come back with recommendations for a center at the Sept. 14 board meeting, according to a news release Tuesday from county officials.
If approved, Santa Clara County would follow similar efforts in Contra Costa County, which opened three trauma centers July 1 catering to the needs of people who have suffered from physical violence, human trafficking and other forms of abuse.
