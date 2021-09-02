HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — A person is dead after a collision with a Capitol Corridor train in the area of the Hayward station on Thursday morning, an agency spokeswoman said.

Capitol Corridor reported the problem shortly before 7:10 a.m. involving Train 524, which runs from San Jose to Sacramento.

Spokeswoman Karen Bakar confirmed the fatality but did not have any other details about how the person died.

All passengers on the train were transferred to BART and the train remained stopped at the Hayward station for more than three hours. As of about 10:20 a.m., Train 524 was moving again, Bakar said.

Capitol Corridor indicated on Twitter the delay was due to what it called a “trespasser incident.” A second tweet said another train, Train 523, was holding at Oakland Coliseum station because of the delays with Train 524.

Train 523 eventually was on the move after nearly an hour delay. Just after 9 a.m. Capitol Corridor said Train 524 was still holding at Hayward station because of the incident.

