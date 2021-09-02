ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Students in the Alameda Unified School District will have to wear a mask whether they’re vaccinated or not, indoors and outdoors, according to a new mandate approved by the district board.
The rule was approved in a unanimous vote Thursday night.
The only exceptions to the mask mandate were when students are eating or drinking, if a verified medical condition exists, when alternative face shields can be provided, during mask breaks outdoors if students remain distanced from each other and for student athletes if they are vaccinated and tested weekly during the season for close contact sports.
The district will also require regular testing for unvaccinated students.