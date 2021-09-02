MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Two men are being sought after police said a woman was attacked while on the Stevens Creek Trail in Mountain View Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said the woman was hiking on the trail between Creekside Park and Central Expressway shortly before 1 p.m. when she was approached by two men hiding in the bushes. The suspects then tried to grab the woman, but she screamed and fought back.

One of the suspects also attempted to pull the woman’s pants down, police said. The woman, a resident of Sunnyvale, was able to run away and call police from a safe location.

An extensive search of the area was conducted, but the suspects were not found, police said.

Police describe the first suspect is described as a man in his 20s with curly, blonde hair, who was wearing a gray shirt and jeans at the time of the incident. The second suspect is described as a man in his 40s, standing about 5’10” tall with a large build. He had brown hair and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone who spots the suspects is asked to call 911 immediately.