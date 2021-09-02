Caldor Fire:Live Tahoe Video Reports, Up-To-Date Evacuation Maps, Latest News From Firefight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco were at the scene of a structure fire on 17th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 3520 17th Street shortly before 5 p.m.

The department later tweeted that crews were making progress on the fire. The San Francisco Firefighters Union Twitter account also posted images from the scene.

As of shortly after 5 p.m., San Francisco police were confirming that the fire was under control. So far there has been no word regarding the cause of the fire or any injuries.