SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco were at the scene of a structure fire on 17th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday, according to authorities.
1ST ALARM, 3520 17TH ST, AVOID AREA
September 2, 2021
The department later tweeted that crews were making progress on the fire. The San Francisco Firefighters Union Twitter account also posted images from the scene.
WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 3500 BLOCK OF 17TH ST
September 3, 2021
As of shortly after 5 p.m., San Francisco police were confirming that the fire was under control. So far there has been no word regarding the cause of the fire or any injuries.