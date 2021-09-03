SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Due to wildfires burning across Northern California, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an Air Quality Advisory into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The advisory, which went into effect on Thursday, will be in effect through Labor Day on Monday.

Officials said smoke from the wildfires is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies across the region throughout the holiday weekend. Air quality is expected to be generally in the moderate range on the AQI index.

“Higher concentrations of smoke may intermittently mix to the surface at times. However, pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air is in effect,” the district said.

Additionally, the National Weather Service is forecasting warming temperatures in the Bay Area through the holiday weekend, with triple-digit temperatures likely in some inland locations on Sunday and Monday.

During the advisory, if the smell of smoke is present, people are urged to stay indoors until smoke levels subside if temperatures allow. Home air conditioning units and car vent systems should also be set to recirculated air.

Officials said vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children and those with respiratory illnesses should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

Among the massive wildfires burning in Northern California include the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, which has burned more than 212,900 acres and is 29% contained as of Friday morning. Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire burning in the northern Sierra Nevada has burned more than 868,000 and is 55% contained.