DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A gunmen opened fire on a SUV traveling on I-280 in Daly City early Friday, riddling the GMC Yukon with bullets, leaving behind a trail of spent cartridges and forcing the shutdown of the southbound lanes near Eastmoor Ave. for several hours.
There were reports that multiple victims had been injured in the incident, but the California Highway Patrol had yet to release any details surrounding the incident or confirm the number of victims.
The CHP and San Mateo County Fire Department emergency crews responded to southbound I-280 at Eastmoor to reports of a shooting at around 1:43 a.m.READ MORE: Antioch School District Discusses Use of Force Policy After Student Arrest
Video shot at the scene showed the Yukon on the side of the road, windows shot out. CHP officers were collecting evidence and spent cartridges across all lanes of the freeway.
More details will be added as they become available.