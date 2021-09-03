Caldor Fire:Live Tahoe Video Reports, Up-To-Date Evacuation Maps, Latest News From Firefight
FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont are responding to a reported shooting following an attempted catalytic converter theft Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the department tweeted that they have responded to the area of Havasu Street and Choctaw Drive, near Warm Springs Community Park.

According to police, the suspects were attempting to steal a catalytic converter when an eyewitness interrupted. As the suspects fled the scene, shots were fired towards the witness.

Police said the witness was not injured and that there is no public safety concern at this time. No additional details about the suspects or the incident were immediately available.

Friday’s shooting follows a similar incident in San Francisco early Thursday morning where two catalytic converter thieves opened fire at an eyewitness who tried to thwart a theft. SFPD said the resident was not injured. The thieves fled the scene with a catalytic converter.

