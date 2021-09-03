SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a fatal Aug. 17th shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, authorities announced Friday.
San Francisco police said Hermando Aresold has been booked into county jail on counts that include murder, assault with a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
At approximately 12:57 a.m. on Aug, 17th, police officers received a call from a local hospital regarding a walk-in shooting victim. The victim, a 48-year-old male, was privately transported to the hospital with life-threatening
injuries.
Despite the efforts of the medical staff, the man died of his injuries.
A follow-up investigation determined that the victim was assaulted by unknown suspects in the 800 block of Larkin Street. One suspect produced a gun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled on foot.
Homicide investigators developed information that identified one of the murder suspects as Aresold. On Wednesday, September 1, detectives served arrest and search warrants in Oakland. Aresold was arrested there and transported to jail.
The other suspect/suspects remain at large.MORE NEWS: Sausalito License Plate Camera Alert Leads To Arrest of 3 People In Car With Stolen Plates
While and arrest has been made this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.