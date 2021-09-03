SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Friday afternoon at an apartment building in downtown San Jose, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that crews were at the scene of the fire on the 300 block of South Market Street. The department first received the call about the fire at 2:18 p.m.

Firefighters are working a 2 alarm fire on the 300 block of S Market Street. Multi-story apartment building with confirmed kitchen fire in one unit. Market is currently closed between W San Salvador & W San Carlos. Please avoid the area. TOC 2:18pm pic.twitter.com/DBJSEOYkvL — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 3, 2021

The multi-story apartment building had a confirmed kitchen fire in one of its fourth-floor units.

San Jose Fire said at about 2:50 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down and no injuries were reported. Firefighters evacuated the fourth floor of the building, which houses 22-25 residents.

UPDATE: Apartment fire on S Market Street knocked down and contained to the unit of origin. 4th floor of the building is evacuated due to heavy smoke. Approximately 22-25 residents live on the 4th floor. No reports of injuries at this time. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 3, 2021

The fire has closed South Market Street between West San Salvador and West San Carlos. Residents are asked to avoid the area.