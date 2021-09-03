Caldor Fire:Live Tahoe Video Reports, Up-To-Date Evacuation Maps, Latest News From Firefight
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Friday afternoon at an apartment building in downtown San Jose, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that crews were at the scene of the fire on the 300 block of South Market Street. The department first received the call about the fire at 2:18 p.m.

The multi-story apartment building had a confirmed kitchen fire in one of its fourth-floor units.

San Jose Fire said at about 2:50 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down and no injuries were reported. Firefighters evacuated the fourth floor of the building, which houses 22-25 residents.

The fire has closed South Market Street between West San Salvador and West San Carlos. Residents are asked to avoid the area.