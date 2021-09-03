SAUSALITO (BCN) — Police in Sausalito on Thursday arrested three people after license plate recognition cameras alerted officers the suspects were in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Alexander Kolesnikov, 39, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools and identity theft.

Marie Nicolo, 32, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, identity theft and giving false identification to a police officer.

Edward Stillwell, 44, of Alameda, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, identity theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

On Thursday at 11:25 a.m., the Sausalito Police Department received an alert from the cameras of a vehicle entering Sausalito from the 4000 block of Bridgeway with a license plate that had been stolen from an Audi in San Francisco.

The photograph taken by the camera showed the stolen license plate was on a Toyota SUV. Officers began searching for the vehicle and located it at the intersection of Bridgeway and Gate 6 Road.

Police removed the three occupants of the vehicle, searched the vehicle and discovered tools commonly used to commit burglaries, suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, stolen mail, another stolen license plate, fraudulently obtained property and equipment to make fraudulent identification cards.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

