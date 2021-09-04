ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police on Friday arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Antioch that led to a vehicle pursuit through several cities in the Bay Area.

Police identified the suspects as men who are 28, 30 and 32 years old. They were arrested on suspicion of several crimes including conspiracy, robbery, burglary and evading arrest, according to the Antioch police department.

Officers responded at 2:14 p.m.to Ron Jewelers in the Somersville Town Center mall on a report of a robbery in progress.

Multiple subjects were reported to be robbing the business, and an employee ran to the back of the store and locked himself inside a room.

Police said the suspects smashed open a jewelry display case and grabbed approximately $80,000 to $90,000 in jewelry and fled the store.

Responding officers were able to get a description of the suspects’ vehicle including a license plate number and, soon after, officers with the Pittsburg police department located the vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 4 and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued that spanned several cities and included several agencies.

At one point during the pursuit, the vehicle stopped in Richmond and one of the suspects got out of the car and tried to flee on foot. He was ultimately taken into custody and was found in possession of a backpack that contained a large amount of jewelry, police said.

The two remaining suspects were taken into custody when the vehicle was involved in a collision on Interstate 80 in Berkeley.

Following the collision, the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by officers from the Hercules and San Pablo Police departments.

