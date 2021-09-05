AMADOR COUNTY (CBS SF) — A new, rapidly spreading fire has been reported within close proximity to the already burning Caldor Fire.
A growing vegetation fire off of Lawrence Road in the community of Fiddletown is being responded to by fire crews, according to a Twitter post by the Amador/El Dorado area's Cal Fire unit.
At 11:24 AM on Sunday, the size of the blaze was approximately 30 acres and spreading at a rapid rate.
According to Cal Fire, several structures on Lawrence Road are threatened by the fire. While local crews have responded at the scene, additional ground and air resources have been requested.
With many crews already focused on the nearby Caldor Fire, such support may be hard to come by.