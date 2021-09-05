ALAMEDA (BCN) — State Route 84 was closed in both directions due to an injury crash Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was first reported about 6 a.m. along westbound State Route 84 in Sunol, near Interstate Highway 680.
Ambulances have been called to the scene, but the extent of injuries has not been released.
A Sig-Alert was issued about 6:30 a.m. and the roadway was still closed in both directions as of 7:30 a.m. between I-680 and Vallecitos Road.
No estimated time for reopening the route has been made immediately available.
