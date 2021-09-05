KNIGHTSEN (CBS SF) — Two teens were killed Saturday night after they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while walking along a road in Knightsen, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians at 8321 Byron Highway in east Contra Costa County at about 11:14 p.m.READ MORE: UPDATE: Concessions Workers Won't Strike at Oracle Park for Giants-Dodgers Game Sunday
CHP Officer Brandon Correia said an 18-year-old Pittsburg woman and 16-year-old Oakley boy were at a large gathering and were walking along the road when they were hit by a 2002 Subaru Impreza.READ MORE: Bill to Help Restaurants Passes State Legislature
The Subaru’s driver, an 18-year-old Knightsen man, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.MORE NEWS: Fog Advisory in Effect Sunday Morning
The victims’ names were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.