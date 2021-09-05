SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Questions on whether or not concession workers at Oracle Park would strike for Sunday’s Giants game against the Dodgers have been put to rest following a statement from union president Anand Singh.

In a press release put out by UNITE HERE Local 2 early Sunday morning, Singh had this to say:

“Ballpark food service workers’ 96.7% vote yesterday to authorize a strike shows that we’re ready to do whatever it takes to win health care, hazard pay, and safety on the job. We’re going back to the negotiating table on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week, and workers will report to work for today’s game. It’s outrageous that COVID infections weren’t enough for Bon Appetit and the Giants to start taking more effective safety measures, but we hope our strike vote will be the jolt they need.”

The union reported that 96.7 percent of the concession workers voted to go on strike. Diana F., who declined to provide her full last name, said she voted yes. She has worked at the ballpark for 21 years and went through one strike before.

“I voted for the strike because I want a raise,” said Diana.

Union workers are demanding better healthcare and wages. The union is asking for a $3 per hour hazard pay raise. Their base pay is $20.75 per hour.

“We’re making less or similar to what the people are making at Chipotle,” said Diana.

“20 of our members contracted Covid-19 this season while at work, while at the ballpark,” said Anand Singh, president of Unite Here Local 2.

Lorraine Rodriguez, a club level cashier at Oracle Park, tested positive for Covid-19 in July. She also voted yes to authorize a strike.

“We do need a pay raise and we need more health benefits,” said Rodriguez.

Workers said they have to work a minimum of 10 games per month to maintain health insurance, but Giants sometimes only play 9 home games depending on the month.

Unite Here Local 2 represents about 930 concession workers. They’re not directly employed by the Giants, but by a subcontractor company called Bon Appetit.

San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney represents the area that includes Oracle Park, and he has firmly expressed support for the workers.

“There are millions and millions of dollars that are brought to our city from this stadium. (The workers) shouldn’t have to get poverty wages. They shouldn’t have to worry about their healthcare,” said Supervisor Haney.

The last Giants concession worker strike lasted one game in 2013.

Bon Appetit declined to comment on the negotiations.

The Giants front office has released a statement urging both sides to quickly come to an agreement.