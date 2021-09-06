SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — More than two-million Californians have lost federal unemployment benefits that helped them stay afloat financially during the worst of the pandemic.

“They’re completely cut off as of the 4th,” says Glenn Telega, a stagehand in the convention and entertainment industry.

The loss of federal unemployment benefits is likely to have a ripple effect throughout much of the economy as millions of Americans re-enter the workforce.

Telega says the convention and entertainment industry experienced early and sharp job losses in the early days of the pandemic. He says his unemployment benefits have run out well before his industry has fully recovered.

“I understood that when we opened up in the entertainment industry that it would be sporadic — that it would be slow at times. So, I kind of stashed a little funds away,” Telega said.

According to California’s Economic Development Department, 2.2 million people in the state will completely lose their unemployment benefits. That includes gig workers and people who’ve been out of work longer than 26 weeks.

The overall impact analysts say is that millions of California will return to the job market — some of necessity and others perhaps out of desperation.

“We’ll see an increase in job seekers. There’s no question that it will push people back into the job search process. But it’s not the only factor. People have also been hesitant due to health concerns,” says Michael Bernick, former California EDD Director.

Some business owners had been sharply critical of the extended benefits, accusing them of lessening the motivation for job seekers to return to work.

Analysts says the impact of the loss of benefits may take some time to be felt.

“To expect there to be a rush of applicants, I don’t think that’s going to happen. The ‘Help Wanted’ signs have been everywhere. My feeling is jobs have been available. There just hasn’t been a willingness for people to go out and work,” says Dan Holder, owner of Jack Holder’s Restaurant in San Jose.