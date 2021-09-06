CASTRO VALLEY (BCN/CBS SF) — Firefighters managed to rescue four pets from a house fire Monday morning in Castro Valley, but 2 others perished, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Cull Canyon Road. When fire crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and the blaze was extending into nearby brush, said Alameda County fire spokesperson Jo Leal.
Fire crews extinguished the brush fire quickly, keeping it to one-quarter acre and the house fire was knocked down in less than an hour.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. Crews were able to rescue four pets, including a dog that they gave life-saving measures to, but two other pets died, Leal said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
