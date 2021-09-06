NEW YORK CITRY (CBS SF) — Michael K. Williams, an Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role in the hit HBO drama series “The Wire,” was found dead in his Brooklyn home, NYPD sources confirmed to CBS News on Monday. Williams was 54 years old.
The sources said officers responded to Williams’ home at approximately 2:00 p.m. and found him dead in his living room. Police did not provide any additional information about his death.
Williams, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, won critical acclaim for portraying the shotgun-wielding robber Omar Little on “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008. He went on to appear in several other HBO series, including “Boardwalk Empire,” in which he portrayed racketeer Chalky White.