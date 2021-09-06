Caldor Fire:Live Tahoe Video Reports, Up-To-Date Evacuation Maps, Latest News From Firefight
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) — Rohnert Park Police requested the public’s help Monday with searching for a suspect in a catalytic converter theft early that morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a resident at the Valley Village Mobile Home Park heard a loud noise and went outside to look, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. She reportedly spotted someone with a hood over their head run from between cars in her carport.

The resident chased the suspect, who jumped into the passenger side of a gold Toyota four-door vehicle with dark tinted windows.

The resident managed to get a partial California license plate of 5ZQ-847, with one letter missing after the Q, police said.

Anyone with information or who sees the suspect’s vehicle was asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

