Caldor Fire:Live Tahoe Video Reports, Up-To-Date Evacuation Maps, Latest News From Firefight
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:E. Santa Clara, San Jose, San Jose police, Suspicious Death

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police began investigating a suspicious death Monday afternoon.

The department tweeted at 2:43 p.m. that officers were investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of E. Santa Clara, which was first reported around 10:43 a.m.

READ MORE: Rohnert Park Police Continue Hunt For Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect

MORE NEWS: Michael K. Williams, Acclaimed Actor From 'The Wire,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' Dead At 54

This story will be updated.