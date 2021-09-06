SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police began investigating a suspicious death Monday afternoon.
The department tweeted at 2:43 p.m. that officers were investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of E. Santa Clara, which was first reported around 10:43 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Michael K. Williams, Acclaimed Actor From 'The Wire,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' Dead At 54
Units are currently in the 200 block of E. Santa Clara investigating a suspicious death.
The investigation is active and we will provide available updates here. TOC 10:43 AM pic.twitter.com/k8AaD1UIYe
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 6, 2021
This story will be updated.