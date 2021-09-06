VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — Starting Tuesday, Vallejo residents can vote on a range of community projects eligible for funding by the city council.

For the next month, residents can vote for up to two projects, from a list of 11 that range from $75,000 for foster youth support services to $80,000 for rescue equipment and a trailer for the Vallejo Fire Department.

The voting begins Tuesday and runs through Oct. 7. All Vallejo residents ages 14 and up, including those living in unincorporated areas, can vote on which projects go before the council for funding, according to a release from city officials.

The vote is the seventh such round of community input on project funding in the city.

In 2012, Vallejo became the first city in the country to implement the citywide participatory budgeting process that solicits ideas for funding in the city’s budget.

The Cycle 7 ballot stems from a six-month process in which Vallejo volunteers and city staff screened more than 800 ideas from the community, city officials said.

The projects are funded by a portion of Measure B, a 1% sales tax approved by voters in 2011.

The 11 projects eligible for funding are:

Reroute Transportation Services ($53,750)

Foster Youth Support Services ($75,000)

Firefighter Youth Academy ($60,000)

Financial Literacy Training for Youth and Families ($69,288)

Dental Clinic for Navigation Center ($167,000)

No Child Goes Hungry ($74,800)

Reentry Program for Offenders ($53,300)

Rescue Equipment and Trailer ($80,000)

Animal Matter Project ($75,000)

Basic Need Resources and Services for Homeless ($75,000)

Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Program ($55,950)

Residents can vote online at pbvallejo.org, or in-person in City Hall, and a cell phone number and valid Vallejo address are required for online voting. Polling booths are also available at:

Second Friday Art Walk, Downtown Georgia Street, Friday, September 10, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday Farmer’s Markets, Downtown Georgia Street, Saturday, Sept. 11,18, and 25, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mare Island PedalFest, 850 Nimitz Ave., Sunday, Sept. 26, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Vallejo Waterfront Weekend, Vallejo Waterfront, Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

