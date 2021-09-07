ANTIOCH (BCN/CBS SF) — Three teenagers were injured in a shooting in Antioch on Monday evening but are expected to survive, police said.
The shooting was reported at 5:27 p.m. in the area of Eagleridge and Asilomar drives and injured two men, ages 18 and 19, and a 19-year-old woman, who were all shot in the leg, according to police.
No arrest has been made in the case and Antioch police have not released any suspect information or determined a motive for the shooting.
