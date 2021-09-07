SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – With one week to go, Gov. Gavin Newsom is making a strong push to get back the support from Latino voters he needs to defeat the September 14 recall election against him.

In a visit to the Mission District in San Francisco on Tuesday, Newsom posed for picture seekers, volunteering to phone bank and reach out to Spanish-speaking voters, with the recall election just days away.

“We do know how super important they are, specifically this one,” said Tracy Gallardo of the San Francisco Latino Task Force.

The bigger the turnout, the better for Newsom in a state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one, with the Latino vote on the governor’s mind.

“I’m proud of the response we have received from the Latino community,” said Newsom.

The Mission Language & Vocational School became a makeshift phone bank Tuesday. During the last year and a half, has served as a food bank for many, especially those hit hard by COVID-19.

“This is one of the things that’s affecting the Latino community, the pandemic,” said Raul Hernandez of San Francisco, who volunteered to phone bank for Newsom.

This summer, it appeared the Latino vote was split on the recall. Latinos make up nearly a third of the electorate in California.

“It’s been a hard 18 months on everybody. So everybody is feeling that brunt, everybody’s feeling that fear and anxiety and that’s the moment we’re in,” Newsom said in a response to a question from KPIX 5.

“You put that into a political context and layer it with an off-year off-month election and people’s anxieties and fears, it’s a challenging cauldron,” Newsom went on to say.

Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institution has been an advisor for national GOP candidates including former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

“I think Newsom has lost support,” he told KPIX 5. “It’s a community that has been affected and impacted by the economic policy decisions, by the mismanagement of state government that we have seen under the Newsom administration.”

An encouraging sign for Newsom is the shift in some recent polls. Last week, a poll from the Public Policy Institute of California showed 66% of likely Latino voters say they won’t support the recall and just 27% say they would. It’s a shift from previous polls that suggested a tight race.

Politicians lined up, to reinforce the governor’s message that his policies have aligned to support the Latino voting base.

“Communities like the Mission, where we are today, were the foremost on his mind when it comes to vaccinations and relief, throughout this pandemic,” said San Francisco Assessor Joaquin Torres.

Exit polls in 2018, when Newsom was elected governor, showed support among 2 out of every 3 Latino voters.