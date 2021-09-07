California Recall:Voter Guide, Latest Video Reports and News On Recall Election
SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A house fire in San Pablo has prompted a multi-agency response Thursday afternoon.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said its units along with their Rodeo-Hercules/Pinole Battalion 7 partners and the Richmond Fire Department were battling the fire on the 2300 block of 19th St. in San Pablo.

All the home’s residents were reported to have been evacuated. People were being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.