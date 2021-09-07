SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A house fire in San Pablo has prompted a multi-agency response Thursday afternoon.
The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said its units along with their Rodeo-Hercules/Pinole Battalion 7 partners and the Richmond Fire Department were battling the fire on the 2300 block of 19th St. in San Pablo.
All the home’s residents were reported to have been evacuated. People were being urged to avoid the area.
Con Fire along with Battalion 7 partners and City of Richmond Fire are in fire attack on a house fire in the 2300 block of 19th, San Pablo. All residents reported evacuated. Please avoid area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #19thic pic.twitter.com/OuYBb76DR7
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.