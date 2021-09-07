OAKLEY (CBS SF) — An East Contra Costa County firefighter was injured Tuesday when a water tanker truck rolled while en route to a brush fire in Oakley, according to authorities.

The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District water truck was reportedly responding to a brush fire in the area of East Cypress Road near Bethel Island Road in Oakley when it rolled at around 1:30 p.m.

The accident happened as the vehicle was passing through the intersection of O’Hara Avenue at West Cypress Road by O’Hara Park Middle School.

Chopper 5 footage showed the water tanker truck rolled over near the intersection. There were local police and fire units on the scene.

The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighter sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Contra Costa Fire also tweeted about the incident.

Con Fire responded to an accident this afternoon involving an E Contra Costa Fire apparatus enroute to a vegetation fire. The driver was transported to hospital for injuries pointing up the dangers faced by firefighters. Con Fire wishes our brother firefighter a speedy recovery. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 7, 2021

Authorities later confirmed that the firefighter suffered minor injuries and would be fine. By 5 p.m., the water tender truck had been righted and removed from the intersection.