FOLSOM (CBS SF) — Hot weather and high energy demand in California has prompted a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday evening, according to officials.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) announced Tuesday afternoon it is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., to reduce the strain on the state's power grid.
"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use," said ISO officials in a statement.
Rate payers and consumers should turn off unnecessary lights, and delay using major appliances during that time. They should also set the thermostat on their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.
For more conservation tips visit FlexAlert.org.