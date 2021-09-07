SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — As the intensity of the Caldor Fire eased and containment increased Tuesday, thousands were returning to the homes after spending weeks or days in evacuation centers.
The fire has destroyed at least 776 homes, most of those in the devastated community of Grizzly Flats near where the blaze erupted on Aug. 14.
Here’s a list of ways to help the fire victims.
- El Dorado Community Foundation – The El Dorado County Community Foundation set up a Caldor Fire
Fund. All donations go to families and individuals impacted by the fire. You can donate here: https://edcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1792
- The American Red Cross – The American Red Cross is staffing evacuation centers and providing support for
evacuees. You can donate here: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/abc10-pub.html/.
- Placer Food Bank – The Placer Food Bank is on the front lines of emergency food response/distribution to those impacted by the River and Caldor Fires. You can donate here: https://donate.placerfoodbank.org/for/pfb?_ga=2.168769441.1692671111.1585586084-667740226.1583304010
- Food Bank of Northern Nevada – The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is offering food assistance for Caldor Fire evacuees. You can donate here: https://give.fbnn.org/for/zcjkyj/
- Project Camp – Project Camp is a trauma-informed pop-up day camp that supports children and families affected by disasters. They are enrolling children who were evacuated during the Caldor Fire and Dixie Fire,
and are in need of volunteers. You can volunteer here: https://projectcamp.co/
- El Dorado County Animal Services – Monetary donations to assist with the long-term care of small and large animals evacuated and sheltered due to the Caldor Fire can be provided via our Pet-Aid fund (please be sure to identify the donation as “Pet-Aid-Caldor Fire”. For donation of items, we ask that you please contact our Animal Services Call Center at (530) 621-5795 to see which items are in greatest need and where these items can be delivered. You can donate here: https://www.edcgov.us/Government/AnimalServices/pages/pet_aid_fund.aspx
Caldor Fire victims can also look into what financial assistance and help with debris removal might be available from Cal OES here: