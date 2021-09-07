SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Saturday night.
Not many details were immediately available about the killing, which was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue.
Police have not made any arrest or released any suspect information in the case, and the name of the person killed wasn’t immediately available from the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.