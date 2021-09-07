SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — The National Park Service said this week that a man found dead on a mountain climbing route in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming over the weekend was identified as a Japanese national who worked in San Jose.
Hitoshi Onoe, 42, was found Saturday by park rangers at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route on Teewinot Mountain.READ MORE: Dixie Fire: Firefight Along Highway 395; Flames Surge Into Sugar Fire Burn Scar; Structures Burned In Dixie Valley
The park service said Onoe appeared to have been climbing alone with the intent of going up the East Face route on the mountain, based on a marked map found with him.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: Containment Nears 50%; Soaring Temperatures Elevate Fire Danger Again
The Japanese consulate has contacted Onoe’s family in Japan to notify them of his death, according to the park service. No other details were immediately available about what caused his death.MORE NEWS: 1st Tufted Puffin Bred At Monterey Bay Aquarium Hatches
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.