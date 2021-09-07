SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist who collided with a car in Santa Clara last week has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.
Santa Clara police said the crash happened on Aug. 31 at around 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of Lafayette and Harrison streets. A 22-year-old man was ejected off his motorcycle and sustained major injuries in the crash.
The 69-year-old driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said alcohol or drugs were not a factor and the crash remained under investigation.
On Monday, the motorcyclist died of his injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information about the collision was encouraged to contact Santa Clara police traffic investigator Stephen Selberg at (408) 615-4764. Anonymous information can be shared by calling (408) 615-4847.