SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — An overturned logging truck that blocked all lanes of Highway 92 at Lower Lakes Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in San Mateo County. 511.org initially reported that Highway 92 was closed in both directions at Upper and Lower Skyline Boulevard.

One-way traffic controls were in place at the site of the accident, authorities said. Westbound Traffic is being diverted off at Lower Lakes, while eastbound SR-92 traffic is being diverted to Skyline Boulevard.

Cal Fire tweeted that there was one patient with minor injuries and multiple agencies were on scene.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that the crash had been cleared and Highway 92 had reopened.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on CA-92 at Lower Lakes in San Mateo County. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 7, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.