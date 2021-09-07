SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — An overturned logging truck that blocked all lanes of Highway 92 at Lower Lakes Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities.
The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in San Mateo County. 511.org initially reported that Highway 92 was closed in both directions at Upper and Lower Skyline Boulevard.
One-way traffic controls were in place at the site of the accident, authorities said. Westbound Traffic is being diverted off at Lower Lakes, while eastbound SR-92 traffic is being diverted to Skyline Boulevard.
Cal Fire tweeted that there was one patient with minor injuries and multiple agencies were on scene.
Highway 92 is closed at Upper and Lower Skyline Blvd. due to an overturned logging truck. One patient has minor injuries. Multiple agencies are on scene. @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/UmCThhRXRj
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 7, 2021
Shortly before 3 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that the crash had been cleared and Highway 92 had reopened.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on CA-92 at Lower Lakes in San Mateo County. All Lanes Open.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 7, 2021
Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.