PACIFICA (KPIX 5) – Friends and family are remembering a hiker who tragically fell off the Mori Point trail in Pacifica over the Labor Day weekend.

On Tuesday, a bright bouquet of yellow flowers sat atop the trail overlooking Rockaway Beach to honor the victim, identified as Yvonne Rogan.

According to police, Rogan was hiking on the trail Sunday when she slipped and fell from atop a bluff. First responders found her body on the beach about 50 feet below the trail.

“It does appear that it was an unfortunate accident in which a hiker had lost her footing,” Pacifica Police Department Captain Bill Glasgo said. “Very seldom are these tragic incidents happen where folks are hiking in areas, where this accident occurred.”

On a GoFundMe page set up, loved ones say Yvonne was an amazing, loving, and truly strong woman who inspired others, a motivator. Her life goal: keep her family happy, healthy, loved, and together, according to the GoFundMe page.

More than 245 people had donated as of Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, John Bruno headed out to Mori Point for some exercise on the trail where the fall occurred. “I’ve literally gone up here for probably the last 20 years every chance I got. I grew up right down the road,” he said. “That’s like, one of the most popular trails.”

When Bruno saw the flowers on his way up, something compelled him to turn around. “I wish them all the best, God bless, and I just hope they can make it through,” he told KPIX 5.

Accidents do happen along the coast, but most of the time they’re not deadly, said the police captain. He’s aware of many deadly incidents that have happened over his 24 years as a member of the Pacifica Police Department, but doesn’t remember any incidents at this specific location of Mori Point.

“None that I can think of recently, however, I know that throughout my career, there have been unfortunate accidents in the Mori Point area,” he said. “Please try to avoid those riskier areas of Mori Point.”

The tragedy was top of mind for many Mori Point regulars on Tuesday. “It’s a great place to clear your mind and just be careful out there,” Abby Principe said.

But aside from that, her mind and thoughts are also with Yvonne’s friends and family who are grieving.

“I sincerely wish them the best and their family the healing that they deserve to have,” she said.