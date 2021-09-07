REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Redwood City on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrests of two juvenile suspects in connection with a shooting late last month that left the victim hospitalized.

On August 26th, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Redwood City police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 1500 block of Hudson Street. Arriving officers found a 19-year old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to their upper torso.

Officers provided initial medical aid to the victim, which ultimately contributed to the victim’s survival before being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation uncovered that the victim left an apartment to go downstairs and was shot by an unknown suspect in the carport of the apartment complex. Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, later determined to be a Volkswagen Jetta.

That evening, the Redwood City Police Department SWAT team — with assistance from the San Mateo County Sheriff-s Office SWAT team and officers with the Menlo Park Police Department — executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Hamilton Street in Menlo Park.

The search uncovered electronics and several firearms at the location. Ultimately, the investigation led police to identify two juvenile suspects who conspired to commit the crime. Last Friday, both suspects were arrested without incident following a surveillance operation by Redwood City police detectives.

Despite the arrests, this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Trinh at 650-780-7620, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.