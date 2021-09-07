SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police were searching for suspects Monday who shot and injured a 29-year-old man early that morning in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, officers said.
The shooting was reported at 5:54 a.m. in the 400 block of Jones Street, where the victim got into an argument with four male suspects and one pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.
The 29-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The suspects fled and had not been arrested as of Tuesday, and police have not released any detailed descriptions of them.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
