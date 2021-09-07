MEXICO CITY (AP/CBS SF) — The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed a magnitude 7.0 quake on the west coast of Mexico near Acapulco that was reportedly felt as far away as Mexico City.

The quake was centered about 2 miles 4 ENE of Los Órganos de San Agustín, Mexico, approximately 10 miles northeast of the coastal resort of Acapulco.

So far, there have been no reports of damage from the quake zone.

Associated Press reported the strong earthquake caused buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City. The shaking lasted nearly a minute in some parts of the city Tuesday night.

There were no early reports on damage in the city, though Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told the Canal 40 television station that electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román issued a statement to local media saying “there is no really serious situation” and there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” said Mayor Román.

She said there were reports of gas leaks, fallen walls and landslides.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.