DENVER (CBS SF/AP) — The San Francisco Giants (90-50) continued their hot streak Wednesday when they beat Colorado Rockies 7-4 and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games.

The Giants began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning, while Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

The Giants trailed 4-3 when Carlos Estévez (2-4) walked pinch-hitter Buster Posey to open the ninth and two straight singles loaded the bases. Wade lined another single to right-center to give the Giants the lead.

Longoria doubled to center to cap the comeback.

Elías Díaz, who also had two doubles, put Colorado ahead 4-3 with his 16th homer in the sixth.

San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani gave up three straight singles, including one to pitcher Jon Gray that drove in the first run, before exiting with one out in the fifth.

A groundout and Trevor Story’s double gave Colorado a 3-0 lead.

The Giants tied it on Crawford’s three-run homer — his 20th — in the sixth off Gray, who was activated from the injured list for the start. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out eight in five-plus innings.

